Annie Mae Dimzoff

July 26, 1936 - November 3, 2019

Annie Mae Dimzoff, age 83 of Twin Lakes, WI. passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on November 3, 2019. She was born in Hogansville, GA. On July 26, 1936. The daughter of the late Ernest and Musa (Dunevan) Norton. On June 2, 1952 she was united in marriage to John S. Dimzoff who preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2011. She worked for DuroMetal in Chicago for more than 25 years. She moved to Twin Lakes in 1989 and worked at American Girl. Annie is survived by her son Richard (Jennifer) Dimzoff and daughter in law Marie Sullivan. Loving Nana to 8 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband John and son Ronald Dimzoff. Chapel service will be held on Thursday November 7, 2019 at 12:00PM at Southeastern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery 21731 Spring St. Union Grove, WI. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.