Anthony B. McIntosh

1934-2019

Anthony McIntosh, 85 of Kenosha passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Anthony was born on October 15, 1934 in Trinidad & Tobago, the son of the late Roger & Rita (Myers) McIntosh. He married Cynthia Monge on February 11, 1980 in Puerto Rico. Anthony was employed as an accountant at Great Lakes Naval Base for many years. He was a member of Our Lady of Humility Church in Beach Park for many years. His hobbies included playing the steel drums, cooking, cheering for the Cubs, Bears, & Bulls, and most of all spending time with his family & friends.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia McIntosh of Kenosha; children, Steve, Yvette, Roger, Simone, Susan, Sonia, Victoria, and Richard; sister, Shirley Assee of Kenosha; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Anthony was preceded in death by his brother, John Myers.

A visitation will be held on Friday November 29, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 2:00PM-4:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 4:00PM.

