Anthony (Tony) C. Burkoth

1926-2019

Anthony Burkoth, 93, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday December 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony was born on December 15, 1926 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Anthony and Berneice (Kowalewski) Burkoth. He was educated in the schools of Chicago. Anthony was a veteran of WWII who served in the US Navy Underwater Demolition Teams 3&6 U.S.S. Begor APD127 in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign. He married Mary Ann Funck on June 7, 1952 in Chicago. Anthony was employed at AMChrysler as a tool and die machinist IAM local 34 from 1948 to 1988. In retirement he worked part-time at the Spot drive-in. He was a member of St. Mark Evangelist Catholic Church, VFW, the Moose, the Hungry Man's Club and the Arschloch Cribbage League. His hobbies included bowling, golfing, deer hunting, cribbage and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Burkoth of Kenosha, 7 children; Sharon (Gary) Reau of Yuma, AZ, Susan Young of Kenosha, Michael (Jackie) Burkoth of Nekoosa, WI, Gary Burkoth of Blanchardville, WI, Patricia (Randy) Ollanketo of Kenosha, Karen (Patrick) McDonough of Lock Haven, PA, Douglas (Shannon) Burkoth of Kenosha, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Anthony was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Anthony, brother, Leonard and his sister Evelyn.

A visitation will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:00AM-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Per the family's request, burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial to the family would be greatly appreciated.

