Anthony F. Venci, Jr.

1932-2020

Anthony F. Venci, Jr., 87, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Robin's Way Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, on June 2, 1932, he was the son of the late Antonio and Angeline (Principe) Venci.

On March 2, 1954, Anthony enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves and served for 14 years, until his honorable discharge.

On November 13, 1968, Anthony married Gena Wheeler in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2013.

Anthony was employed at Chrysler in Housekeeping and Repair for 40 years, up until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Italian American Club, and UAW Local 72 Union in which he was very active. He enjoyed bowling, and his two dogs – Nikki and Coco.

He is survived by two granddaughters, Robyn (Ken) McEvilla, and Jennifer Daniel; five great grandchildren, Zach, Hailey, Aimee, Dean, and Grace; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hagen; and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

Anthony was preceded in death by his brothers, Battista, George, and William Venci; a sister, Eleanor Covelli; and two siblings in infancy, Frank and Mary.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Robins Way, Hospice Alliance, and his niece & goddaughter, Ramona Young, for all of the kind and compassionate care they provided.

Visitation for Anthony will be held on Saturday, February 15th, at Proko Funeral Home, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave, at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Alliance in Anthony's name would be appreciated by the family.

