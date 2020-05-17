Anthony G. Jandrowski 1963-2020 Anthony Glenn Jandrowski, 56, of Milwaukee passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at his home. Anthony was born on May 6, 1963 in Kenosha, the son of Anthony & Sharon (Brasch) Jandrowski. Tony was " lucky" to grow up in Kenosha where he and his brother, Tim, survived many mischievous adventures. He attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1981. As a young adult, he moved to Milwaukee to pursue a career in engineering at the Oil Gear Corporation. He later obtained, from MATC, several degrees including numerical programming, computer machining technician, and industrial engineering. He continued to work at Oil Gear Corp. until his retirement. Afterward, he used his mechanical and design talents to create unique" trinkets" for family and friends. Tony was a founding member of the north side "Old Dogs" along with his lifelong buddies, Buzz, Jimbo, and Dick. He was a pioneer in the development of the Disc Golf movement in southeast Wisconsin. With his business, Chain Reaction, he helped to create disc golf courses, run tournaments, and promote his products. His hobbies included coin and silver collecting, classic car shows, and most recently as a blind Archer in the Highland Games. He was an avid fan of 70's and 80's rock and roll and was especially passionate about the B-52's. Tony loved making trips back to Kenosha to spend quality time with his family & friends. He will be remembered as a trusting and generous soul. Survivors include his mother, Sharon Jandrowski, his siblings, Terri (Tracy) Gilliland, Tim (Rebecca Dutter) Jandrowski, Tricia (Dave) Strash, Tami (Dennis) Frentzel, and Tanya (Mike) Kroll. Uncle Tony will be sadly missed by nieces and nephews; Tiffany, T.J., Stacy, Jake, Ty, Miranda, Delaney, Sam, Max, Joe, and great nieces and nephews; Auri, Tain, Jaya, Dawson, Bailee, who lovingly referred to him as their "Weird Uncle Tony" because of his sense of humor and the odd bits of knowledge he would share with them. As of late, Tony had revealed desires of scaling the pyramids in the Yucatan Peninsula, truly displaying his eccentric spirit. Anthony was preceded in death by his father, Anthony U. Jandrowski on December 30th, 2019. Private family services were held.



