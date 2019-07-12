Anthony ""Tony"" Jakubowski

Anthony " Tony" Jakubowski, 53, a resident of Oak Creek, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his residence on Wednesday July 10, 2019.

He was born in Racine Wis. on April 25, 1966, to Steve and Nance (Chambers) Jakubowski.

He was educated in the schools of Kenosha having attended Grant Elementary and graduating from Bradford High School.

He worked for many years as a barber at Great Lakes Naval base. Most recently he worked at a barbershop in Bay View.

Tony enjoyed disc golf, kayaking, biking and music. He was one of the kindest people you'd ever meet and had a great sense of humor. He adored his daughter Molly.

He will be dearly missed by his Dad Steve, step mom Paula, brother David and daughter Molly Jakubowski as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother Nance, his brother Steve in 2003, maternal and paternal grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and a niece.

A memorial service will be held on Monday July 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be held on Monday at the Woman's Club from 4:30 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

