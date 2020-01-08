Anthony Jandrowski

1940-2019

Anthony Jandrowski, 79, of Kenosha passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony (Tony) was born on November 10, 1940 in Mauston, WI, the son of the late Anton and Helen (Bala) Jandrowski. He was educated at St. Patrick's Catholic School in Mauston. He married Sharon Brasch on October 8, 1960 in New Lisbon. Employment at American Motors brought him to Kenosha, where he eventually retired as a machinist at Ladish Tri-Clover in 2001. Tony was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Moose Club #286, Moose Legion and Governor of the Moose. The lodge will miss his raffles and contributions to the fraternity. He loved old cars, tinkering in his basement and garage where everything had its place, and fixing anything that was broken or working on various home renovation projects. Tony was "Mr. J" to all neighborhood kids, but most of all he loved gathering with his wife, friends, and family, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Tony never missed an opportunity to give a lecture, leaving everyone he encountered with encouragement and good advice.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Jandrowski of Kenosha; 6 children; Theresa (Tracy) Gilliland of Kenosha, Anthony Glenn Jandrowski of Milwaukee, Timothy (Rebecca Dutter) Jandrowski of Kenosha, Patricia (David) Strash of Kenosha, Tamara (Dennis) Frentzel of Kenosha and Tanya (Michael) Kroll of Madison; brother, Stephen (Bonnie) Jandrowski of Cudahy; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Anthony was preceded in death by his 2 sisters, Carolyn and Joan, and also his brother Paul.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 3:00PM-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM including prayers and the Breaking of the Circle Ceremony performed by the Men of the Moose.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Aurora Health Care Foundation in memory of Tony would be greatly appreciated.

