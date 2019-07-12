Anthony ""Tony"" Jon Jakubowski

Anthony " Tony" Jon Jakubowski, age 53 a resident of Oak Creek, died unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday July 10th, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Monday July 15th, 2019 at 6:00PM at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be held on Monday at the Woman's Club from 4:30PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com