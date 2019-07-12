Kenosha News

Anthony Jon Jakubowski

Guest Book
  • "RIP old friend. Haven't seen you in a while. But, you will..."
    - David Mack
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
6028-8th Avenue
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
6028-8th Avenue
Obituary
Anthony ""Tony"" Jon Jakubowski

Anthony " Tony" Jon Jakubowski, age 53 a resident of Oak Creek, died unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday July 10th, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Monday July 15th, 2019 at 6:00PM at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be held on Monday at the Woman's Club from 4:30PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 12, 2019
