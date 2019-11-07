Anthony L. Zapf

Anthony L. Zapf, age 67, passed away September 26th after a long illness. Born in Kenosha, the son of the late Matthew and Laurine Zapf, Tony graduated from Bradford High School, and then went on to provide four years with the United States Marine Corps, receiving an Honorable Discharge. After living in Arizona for some time he returned home to Kenosha and spent many years at Monarch Plastics.

Tony is survived by his children, Carley Oertel of the State of Washington, Matthew Wait of Kenosha, sister Christine Zapf of New Berlin and many other relatives and friends.

Appreciation goes to the staffs at The Bay at Sheridan and Hospice Alliance for their compassion and care.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday November 9th 2019 at 11:00AM at St. George Cemetery. (North side of cemetery)

