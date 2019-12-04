Anthony Leo Metz

1959-2019

Anthony Metz, 60, of Kenosha passed away on Friday November 29, 2019 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony was born on February 27, 1959 in Long Island, New York, the son of the late Joseph & Lillian (Bond) Metz. He was educated in the schools of New York. He attended Herzing College receiving his bachelor's degree in medical billing and coding. Anthony was a member of the U.S Army and U.S Navy totaling 22 years. He married Roxanne Wolfe on July 21, 1982 in Waukegan, IL. Anthony was employed at Kutzler Express for many years. His hobbies included cheering for the New York Mets, Giants and Rangers but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Roxanne Metz of Kenosha; 4 children, Shannon, Carrie, Anthony Jr., and Lindsey all of Kenosha; 4 brothers, Pat, Timmy, Harold, and Kenny; sister, Dolly Krimm; and 6 grandchildren. Anthony was preceded in death by many brothers, 1 sister, his grandson, Benjamin and his four-legged companion Maddie.

A visitation will be held on Friday December 06, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:00-11:00AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00AM. Burial will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com