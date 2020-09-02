1/1
Anthony M. Huber
1994 - 2020
Anthony M. Huber, 26, of Kenosha, died a hero fighting for a cause he believed in, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Born in Kenosha, on August 21, 1994, he was the son of Karen Bloom and John Huber, Jr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Skateboarding was his favorite thing, and he was very artistic. He will be deeply missed for his quick wit and comedic personality.

Surviving Anthony is his mother, Karen Bloom; father, John Huber, Jr.; six siblings, Richard "RJ" (Stephanie) Hughes, Caitlyn Hughes, Amber (Brian) Beasley, John Gonzales, Jade Huber, and Katlynn Norman; an aunt, Mary Rose (Kurt) Kennedy and great aunt, Susan Hughes; an uncle, Mark Bloom; and maternal grandfather, Richard Bloom. He will also be missed by his cousins, other relatives, and his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Josephine Huber and John Huber, Sr.; and his maternal grandmother, Patricia Hughes.

Services were held privately.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Anthony's Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 1, 2020
Sending love, strength and prayers to The Huber Family from the US Virgin Islands. Anthony is a true hero and will never be forgotten. So sorry for your loss.
Susan Louth
Friend
August 31, 2020
I am so very sorry for the loss of Anthony. I did not know him personally but the events of last week have left me devastated. There are many of us that feel this way. You should all be proud of Anthony and his last heroic act for good that cost him his life. I will not forget him. My condolences to your family. Rest in peace Anthony p.
Mary Deschamos
