Anthony M. Huber

1994 - 2020

Anthony M. Huber, 26, of Kenosha, died a hero fighting for a cause he believed in, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Born in Kenosha, on August 21, 1994, he was the son of Karen Bloom and John Huber, Jr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

Skateboarding was his favorite thing, and he was very artistic. He will be deeply missed for his quick wit and comedic personality.

Surviving Anthony is his mother, Karen Bloom; father, John Huber, Jr.; six siblings, Richard "RJ" (Stephanie) Hughes, Caitlyn Hughes, Amber (Brian) Beasley, John Gonzales, Jade Huber, and Katlynn Norman; an aunt, Mary Rose (Kurt) Kennedy and great aunt, Susan Hughes; an uncle, Mark Bloom; and maternal grandfather, Richard Bloom. He will also be missed by his cousins, other relatives, and his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Josephine Huber and John Huber, Sr.; and his maternal grandmother, Patricia Hughes.

Services were held privately.

