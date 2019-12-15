Anthony Spallato

1937-2019

Anthony Spallato, 82, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony was born on September 28, 1937 , the son of the late Albert & Mary Spallato. He attended Mary D. Bradford High School and received graduate degrees from UW Madison and the Chicago Art Institute.

On June 16, 1990 he married Marie Dellisse (ONiell) and they were married for 23 years until the time of her death.

Anthony taught in the Main Township Schools for 50 years and had a positive impact on many of his students.

He was incredibly well traveled, having visited Europe, Central America, Asia and Hawaii. He was a very talented artists that loved painting and sculpting.

He was an avid sports fan especially of the Wisconsin Badgers, cheering for them every Saturday. He enjoyed good food, playing the slots and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter Lea (David) Agazzi, son, Larry (Anne) Dellisse, 4 grandchildren, Brandon Agazzi, Ryan (Nicole) Dellisse, Mallory (Taylor) Llanas, Megan (Zach Fuller) Dellisse, 4 great grandchildren, Breilla, Addison, Javier, Jason.

Anthony is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Spallato, his parents, 2 brothers, Vincent, Phil, and a son, Wayne Dellisse.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday December 17, at 5 P.M. held at Stella's Casa Capri for friends and family.

In lieu of memorials please donate to Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospital and especially Dr. Bandealy.

