Antoinette "Toni" M. Gitzlaff

Antoinette "Toni" M. Gitzlaff, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Library Terrace.

A complete obituary will be available on Sunday from the Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home.

Hansen-Lendman Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book