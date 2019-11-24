Kenosha News

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
(6028-8th Avenue)
Kenosha, WI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:30 PM
Woman's Club of Kenosha
(6028-8th Avenue)
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Antoinette "Tonie" Young

Antoinette "Tonie" Young age 58 a resident of Orlando, FL died September 28, 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday November 26th, 2019 at 5:30 PM at the Woman's Club of Kenosha. (6028-8th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the Woman's Club for 3:30 PM until the time of service.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 24, 2019
