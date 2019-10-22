Antonette Collins

Antonette Collins, 87, of Kenosha passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Antonette was born on January 10, 1932 in Waukegan Ill., the daughter of the late Anton and Nellie (Miller) Te Vogt. She was educated in the schools of Waukegan. Antonette married Donald Collins on December 31, 1978 in Las Vegas. Antonette was employed as a supervisor at Charmglow for many years, and later as the head cook at Tremper H.S. She was a member of the Zion Church of God. Her hobbies included reading, cooking, and quilting.

Survivors include her husband, Donald of Kenosha; children, Arthur Molette of Kenosha, Dawn (Greg) Ollila of Pleasant Prairie; stepchildren, Laurie Stebbins, Donna Collins, Louise (Richard) Linn all of Kenosha; 8 grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.

Antonette was preceded in death by her parents, son, James, brother, James, sister, Lucy, and great grandson, J.J.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., with funeral services to follow. Burial at All Saints. In lieu of flowers memorials to the New Beginning Shih Tzu Reuse, Inc, PO Box 652 Oak Creek WI 53154 or the Shalom Center of Kenosha.

