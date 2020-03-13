Antonio ""Tony"" Ammendola

1936-2020

Antonio "Tony" Ammendola, 83, of Kenosha, passed away after a short illness on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 4, 1936, in Decollatura, Province of Catanzaro, Italy; he was the son of the late Vincent and Marietta (Perri) Ammendola. He immigrated to the United States of America in 1955. He lived in Sault Ste Marie, MI before moving to Kenosha in 1956 to work at Vincent McCall.

On October 27, 1962, he married Jean Pavlik at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

In 1963, he began working at J. I. Case. He was employed there for 29 years, until his retirement in 1992. He was an active and proud member of UAW Local 180.

Tony loved being with his entire family and enjoyed being with his wife Jean of 57 years. Tony's passion in life was collecting cars and he culminated when he acquired his dream car, a 1959 Edsel. He was an active member of the Kenosha Car Club and Vintage Car Club and was a regular attendant of every local car show, winning numerous awards and trophies for his pride and joy. He loved maintaining his prize and loved to converse with anyone who showed interest in his Edsel. Tony was loved by everyone.

Anyone who met Tony was struck by his genuine and kind nature. He was a caring individual who helped anyone in need, or just wanted to talk. He was a good neighbor, friend, union member, car enthusiast, and above all, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all.

Tony is survived by his wife, Jean Ammendola; two children, Vincent (Barb Weiher) Ammendola and Christine (John) Thomsen all of Kenosha; two grandchildren, Kara and Laura Thomsen; two brothers, Rosabino (Karen) Ammendola and Carmine (Debbie) Bonacci; sister, Anna (Donald) Slater; and step-brother, Americo Bonacci. He is further survived by many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Ammendola and Marietta Bonacci; his stepfather, Carmine Bonacci; and numerous stepsiblings.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. L. Montemurro, Dr. P. Shaw, their staff, and the staff of Froedtert Pleasant Prairie, especially Carl from the ICU, for their wonderful and compassionate care.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to s Fundraiser Car Show (checks may be made out to SWAAC and mailed to Nick Pulera, 7527 19th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143) or a in Tony's name, would be appreciated by the family.

