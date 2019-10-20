Arden M. Hansen

August 26, 1946 - October 13,2019

Arden Michael Hansen, 73 years old of Kenosha, Wis. passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha.

He was born August 26, 1946, in Fayette County, Ky. the son of the late Alden and Helene Hansen. Art proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Over his lifetime, he held several jobs including Reserve Deputy for the Lake County Sheriff's Office, M & I Bank, and St. Therese Hospital where he met his love, Fran.

Survivors include his children, Jenelle Ancona and Rich (Lisa) Worthley; four sisters, Mazie, Ida Sue, Stella, and Mae; grandchildren, Jacob and Nicholas Ancona and Jake, Joshua, and Jackie Worthley; and his in-laws, Bill (Mary Ann) Yukna. In addition to his parents, Art was preceded in death by his longtime, loving companion, Frances C. Worthley in 2018.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Joy! Lutheran Church, 749 S. Hunt Club Rd, Gurnee, IL. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. prior to service. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

