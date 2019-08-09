Arleen M. Meyer Erdmann

Arleen M. Meyer Erdmann, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Crossroads.

She was born on July 5, 1929, to the late Elmer and Dorothy (Zimmerman) Werner in Milwaukee. She was educated in Milwaukee and graduated from Martin Luther King High School.

Arleen married Burton J. Meyer in 1947. She then married Robert Erdmann in 1984. They both preceded her in death.

Arleen worked at Holleb's Bridal as a wedding planner for many years.

Arleen was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was an active and devoted parishioner.

Arleen enjoyed, arts, crafts, painting, craft fairs, going up north, watching the Ed Sullivan Show, horse riding, fishing and dancing at the Elks Club. She played the steel guitar, playing with Lawrence Welk. Arleen designed bridal dresses and made drapes for JC Penney. Arleen was very fashionable, social and friendly woman. Most of all she loved her family and her dogs.

Arleen is survived by her sons Lon (Eileen) Meyer of Ishpeming, Mich. and Curtis Meyer of Kenosha, her grandchildren John Beilen, Renee Hill, Cori Meyer, Jodi Davis, Kelly Simo, Buck Meyer and Rachael Meyer and 7 great grandchildren

She is preceded in death by her daughter Sharon Warren.

Funeral Services for Arleen will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church (2100 – 75th St.). Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

