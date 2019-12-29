Arlen Dale Koepke

May 8, 1936 - December 26, 2019

Arlen Dale Koepke, 83, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He endured a two year battle with kidney and bladder cancer.

Arlen was born on the Koepke farm in the town of Germania, Shawano County, on May 8, 1936 to Arthur and Elvira (Buboltz) Koepke.

He was baptized, confirmed and attended St. John's Lutheran School in Tigerton, two years at Concordia in Milwaukee and graduated from Tigerton High School, class of 1954.

Arlen and a group of lifelong friends moved to Chicago to work for Marshall Fields and Cadillac Motor Car Division. In the summer of 1957 he met his future wife at the Caroline Ballroom. Arlen and Vivian (Boreen) were married June 7, 1958 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Tigerton. They celebrated 61 years of marriage. In 1959, they moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin where they lived and raised their family for 33 years. Arlen worked for American Motors / Chrysler and retired after 30 years. He also had many part time jobs. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Kenosha where he served on the Church Council and was Financial Secretary for many years. He was a member of AA and had 56 years of sobriety. Arlen was on the Steering Committee to establish Shoreland Lutheran High School in Kenosha (Somers) from where all three of his children and two grandchildren graduated. In 1992, Arlen and Vivian moved back to Tigerton to enjoy their retirement. They also enjoyed many winters in Mission, Texas. Arlen was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in the town of Morris. He was also a founding member of the Embarrass River Lions Club where he served as their first president and was awarded the Melvin Jones Award in 2015. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, auctions and rummage sales.

Arlen is survived by his loving wife, Vivian; daughters, Kelly Daugherty of Libertyville, IL, and Kim (Phill) Greenwood of East Troy, WI; grandchildren, Mathew (Alison) Luebbers of Brookfield, WI, Katie Ulwelling of Libertyville, IL, Kevin (Julia) Ulwelling of Sussex, WI , and Melissa Luebbers of East Troy, WI; great granddaughters, Winnie and Edie Luebbers; brother Darold (Diane) Koepke of Tigerton, sister-in-law, Karen Koepke of Pleasant Prairie, WI, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Maxine and Gordon Graetz of Clintonville.

He will also be missed by many other relatives and friends.

Arlen was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Koepke; son-in-law, Rick Daugherty; brother, Merlen Koepke and sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Gary Gauthier.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the town of Morris. Rev. John Hielsberg will officiate. A private burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11:30 AM until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family requests memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A very special Thank You for the care and comfort provided by Theda Care at Home Hospice, especially Kristi and Jolene - Hospice Volunteers, Maureen and Joann and Arcangels Faye.