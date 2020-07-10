Arlene Carol (Knutson) Jensen

Arlene Carol (Knutson) Jensen, retired newspaper reporter, master gardener, and life-long resident of Kenosha, Wisconsin died on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 82 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Arlene is survived by her two sons, Steve Bolint (Betsy) of Saint Peter, MN and Erik Jensen (Cindy) of Waunakee WI, a son-in-law Peter Van Ermen and five grandchildren Jennifer (Jonathan) Kimbrough, Amy (Paul Bemis) Van Ermen, Andy (Katelyn) Bolint, Michael (Yiviani Estrada) Van Ermen, and Kaj Jensen.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Don, her daughter, Randi (Jensen) Van Ermen, and granddaughter Kelly Van Ermen.

Arlene was born August 29, 1937 in Elroy, WI, to Carl and Olga (Ormson) Knutson. She grew up in Elroy and later Kendall, WI with her three sisters, Corena, Doris, and Carol Ann, and two brothers, Conrad and Harold. She attended Elroy High School graduating in 1955.

In the early 1960s, while working at a Kenosha radio station (WAXO-AM), she met and fell in love with Donald Jensen of Racine, WI. They married on December 9, 1967 at St. Mary's Lutheran Church in Kenosha and settled on the west side of Kenosha to build a life blessed with a wonderful family and many close friends. Arlene later joined the Kenosha News and spent the next 35 years working as a reporter covering local news stories.

Arlene was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She delighted everyone with her kindness, generosity, and witty sense of humor. She cherished every opportunity to spend time with her immediate and extended family. Arlene especially enjoyed family road trips, concerts, reunions, and a recent excursion to Norway with her sisters and niece.

She and Don developed a passion for collecting, showing, and restoring antique dolls. Together, they attended and judged at many doll collector conventions sharing their expertise and enjoying friendships with other collectors across the country.

Gardening was Arlene's favorite pastime. She spent many years improving and manicuring her summertime oasis at the family home. Countless hours of peaceful leisure were spent there chatting with Don drinking coffee or wine amidst the glorious flowers, ferns, hostas, and garden art.

In retirement, she attained Master Gardener certification and volunteered her time working for the University of Wisconsin Extension Horticulture Association.

A Memorial Service and gathering will be held at a later date, in a time when it is safe to gather.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

Adam R. Albrecht

Funeral Director/Owner

Albrecht Funeral Homes

& Cremation Services, LLC

Cell: 608-295-3889

Phone: 608-868-2542

Fax: 608-868-2551

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com