Arlene D. Bella

March 12, 1932 - November 25, 2019.

Arlene D. Bella, age 87 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday,

She was born in Kenosha on March 12, 1932 and was the daughter of the late August and Lena (Grevenow) Ehlert. Arlene attended local schools and was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On Valentine's Day, February 14, 1953 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Arlene married her beloved Rudolph P. "Rudy" Bella Sr. After nearly 54 years of marriage, Rudy preceded her in death on January 20, 2007.

Arlene was employed for many years with American Motors/Chrysler Corporation

She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, U.A.W. Local #72 Retirees and the Friendly Center.

She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and attending the Friendly Center at St. Mary's Lutheran Church

Arlene's heart was full of love for her family and friends. She always adored her family

and their many accomplishments.

She is survived by her children, Rudy (Rhonda) Bella, Jr., Paul Bella and Cherie (David) Spittlemeister; her sister, Lorraine (Gilbert) Gram; her eight grandchildren and her sixteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rudy, Arlene was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Joann Bella.

Funeral Services honoring Arlene's life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Avenue. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Arlene will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com