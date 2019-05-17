Arlene Ruth Ritacca

1924 - 2019

Arlene Ruth Ritacca, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Born September 26, 1924, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Ricchio) Pellegrino.

She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On July 10, 1948, in Kenosha, she married John A. Ritacca at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

She worked as an Elementary School Secretary for Kenosha Unified Schools retiring in 1986. Prior to that she worked for Montgomery Ward and later in the office at Jockey International.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, Holy Rosary Ladies Auxiliary, Past President of the Holy Rosary Home and School Association, Italian American Ladies Auxiliary, Friends of the Library, Bradford High School Alumni Association, Kenosha Achievement Center, Senior Action Council and SHARE. She was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan and a Packer share holder.

Surviving are a daughter, Janet (Tony) Venditti; a son, James (Rita Johnson) Ritacca; grandsons, Michael (Tyrrell) Venditti, Dr. John (Charlie Fritz) Venditti; great-grandchildren, John B and Caroline Venditti; cousins, MaryJane Lippert, Ruth Herrmann, and Joyce Nicolazzi; and nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and brothers, Joseph, Michael, and John Pellegrino.

Arlene's family would like to thank Brookside Care Center and the nursing Staff at Kenosha Medical Center for all the kind and compassionate care they gave her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, at Proko Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated by the family.

