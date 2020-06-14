Arlene Ruth Clapp

1937-2020

Arlene Ruth Clapp, 83, of Kenosha, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Kalamazoo, MI, on April 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Agnes (Deurloo) Schimp. She graduated from Kalamazoo Christian High School and attended school for banking and business, and went on to receive her housing management certification.

On August 24, 1956, she married Lowell E. Clapp at the 4th Reformed Church in Kalamazoo.

After living in several states, Arlene and Lowell moved to Kenosha in 1980. For 17 years, she was employed as the manager at Lakeside Towers. During those years, she was on the board of Upjohn Health Care.

Arlene loved golfing, traveling, Bible study, getting lucky at the casino, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Sun n' Lakes golf and country club in Sebring, FL, where she spent her winters, and in Kenosha was a member of the Kenosha Yacht Club. As a devout Christian, Arlene was an active member at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church, and previously a Sunday School teacher at St. Mary's Lutheran Church.

Surviving Arlene is her husband of 63 years, Lowell; four daughters, Robin (Bill) Frenzel, Connie (Bill) Koepke, Lou Ann (Ron) Daniels, and Kathy (Don) Harmeyer; eight grandchildren, Marian (Ben) French, Jacob (Stephanie) Maerzke, Annie Maerzke, Zachary and Adam Daniels, Grace (Dan) Dyke, and Hannah and Elisabeth "Ellie" Harmeyer; two great-granddaughters, Lizzie and Bella Maerzke; a sister-in-law, Elaine Brouwer; brother-in-law, Ernie Clapp; and her "grand-puppies and kitties". She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by six siblings, Bud Brouwer, Gerald (Mary) Brouwer, Jessie (Abe) DeVisser, Louis (Eileen) Schimp, Mary (Bill) Hayes, and Dean (Thelma) Schimp; a son-in-law, Michael Maerzke; and her step-mother, Sadie Schimp.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 16th, at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church – Somers, 1520 Green Bay Road, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. The family asks that those in attendance for services to please wear a mask. Interment will take place privately at Green Ridge Cemetery.

