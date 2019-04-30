Arlene May Weidner

1934 - 2019

Arlene May Weidner, 84, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, April 27, at Aurora Medical Center.

Born in Kenosha, on Sept. 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Edith (Zuhde) Wheeler. She was a 1952 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On May 25, 1957, she married Robert Weidner at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She worked for Great Lakes in North Chicago for 10 years, before starting her family. She was a member of Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and a former member of their "Women in Christian Service".

Arlene enjoyed reading and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved fishing, sunshine and the water. She was very involved in her church.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her two children, Steven (Cindy) Weidner of Kenosha and Linda (Dan) Jorenby of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; six grandchildren, Jessica Simon, Rachael (Joseph) Greco and Melanie Weidner, Zachary, Nicholas and Tyler (Kasey) Jorenby; one sister, June Pitcher of Kenosha; two brothers, Albert (Mary) Wheeler of McFarland, Wis. and James (Pamela) Wheeler of Ridgefield, Wa.; and two sisters-in-law, Jeannette Weidner of Fleming Island, Fla. and Louise Welke of Kenosha; and her brother-in-law, David Weidner of Kenosha.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Oliver and Donald Wheeler; two sisters-in-law, Sally and Naomi Wheeler and her brother-in-law, Donald Pitcher.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, at Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated by the family.

