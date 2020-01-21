Armando Bilotto

1936-2020

Armando Bilotto, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Cerisano, Province of Cosenza, Italy, on August 5, 1936, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Emilia (Tenuta) Bilotto.

On July 7, 1957, he married Gilda Savaglio in Italy. In 1958, they decided to move to America and resided in Brooklyn, NY. In 1966, they moved to Kenosha, to make their home and raise their family.

Since he came to America, Armando worked as a suit and dress maker. After some time, he decided to open his own business in Highland Park, IL, called "Armando's Tailor Shop". He did this for four decades.

Armando was all about his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, inviting guests over for a get-together, and especially playing cards with his friends. Above all, Armando looked forward to annual trips to his second home in Southern Italy, bringing his children and grandchildren to visit other relatives. Another thing he really loved, was cars. He will be greatly missed by many for his big heart, generosity, happiness, energy, and his humbling nature.

Surviving is his wife, Gilda; his two children, Anne (Dr. Dave) Pike, and Frank (Suzette) Bilotti; his grandchildren, David (Dr. Caroline), Dr. Sara (Dr. Scott), Megan, Caitlin (John), Nico, and Joey; his great-granddaughter, Harper; a brother, Mario Bilotti; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Luigi and Caroline Barbieri; a brother-in-law, Vincent (Anna Maria) Savaglio; and many wonderful, loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his brother and sister-in-law, Carmine (Ida) Bilotti; a sister-in-law, Rose Bilotti; and a sister in early childhood.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, January 23rd, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place prior at church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

Armando's family would like to thank his caregivers for all the support and care during the last years of his life.

