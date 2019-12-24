Arnold A. Kluver

Nov. 23, 1925 - Dec. 19, 2019

Arnold A. Kluver, age 94, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1925 in Raymond, MN to George and Hulda (Martins) Kluver, Jr. Arnold served our country in the United States Army during WWII in Okinawa having been drafted in April of 1945. He married Bernadette Otto on June 30, 1955 in Brandon, MN.

Arnold was a crane operator at American Brass for over 36 years in Kenosha before his retirement in 1990. He loved to fish, garden, and take walks. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Arnold is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bernadette; children Carolyn (Bob) Wheeler of Poynette, WI, Bob (Mary) Kluver of Kenosha; Mary (Jeff) Evens of Hudson, WI; and Scott Kluver of Washburn, WI; 9 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Donna Camblin of Golden, CO, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and 1 grandson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with Fr. Grant Thies presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am at the church ONLY until time of mass. Burial with full military honors will take place at Sacred Hearts Cemetery following the mass.

Memorials are appreciated to Agrace HospiceCare , https://www.agrace.orgonate/.

