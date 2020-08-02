Arnold F. Stalder

1939-2020

Arnold Stalder, 81, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at the Hospice House.

Arnold was born on April 11, 1939 in Chicago, IL, the son of Arnold & Margaret (Gloor) Stalder. His early schooling was in Round Lake, IL. He attended Georgia Tech, earning a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering, and then went on to graduate with a Doctorate of Philosophy in physical chemistry. He was employed at Texas Instruments and then at Abbot Lab., working in Research & Development. After retirement, he did volunteer work and delivered "Meals on Wheels". Arnold was an avid reader. His hobbies were woodworking, target shooting, and sailing. Arnold loved tools and could make or fix anything. He tried to live by the motto, "Grant that I may not criticize my neighbor until I have walked a mile in his moccasins".

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Judith Stalder of Pleasant Prairie; sister, Linda (Carl) Falzone of Janesville, WI; his aunt, Audrey Gloor of WI; numerous cousins, friends, and former co-workers.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Immanuel Methodist Church of Kenosha, the Shalom Center, or charity of your choice would be appreciated.

