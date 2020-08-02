Arnold J. Detloff

1949-2020

Arnold J. Detloff, 70 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born December 29, 1949, in Eagle, WI the son of the late Sidney and Dorothy (Stoddard) Detlof. He grew up in Eagle, WI and settled in Kenosha in 1975.

On November 7, 2014, he married Joan (Loberger) Parsons in Kenosha, WI.

Arnie loved playing Santa Claus every year and was an avid Milwaukee Brewer and Green Bay Packer fan.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; children, Andrew Detloff of Kenosha, WI, Jessica (Chris) Nennig of Racine, WI, Gretchen (Allen) Conley of Racine, WI; stepchildren, Kelli Parsons (Steve Edwards) of Kenosha, WI, Courtney Ziehr of Colorado, and Megan (Neal) Gartner of Racine, WI; three brothers, Kevin (Linda) Detlof, Earl Detlof, and John (Pam) Detlof; his former wife, Christine Bahr; many grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Arnie was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Garlock and a brother, Ellsworth Detlof.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with services commencing at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha.

