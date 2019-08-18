Arnold Melvin Stebbins

1931 - 2019

Arnold Melvin Stebbins, 88, of Lake Wales, Florida passed on to his eternal home Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Lake Wales Medical Center, FL.

He was born June 19, 1931 in Whitesville, New York. He had been a resident of Saddlebag Lake Resort in Lake Wales since the early – 1990's after moving from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Arnold graduated from Whitesville Central School in New York and had a career in newspapers spanning 40 plus years in numerous locations in New York before settling in Kenosha, WI.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 26 years Dorothy (Kujawa) Stebbins; parents, Clair and Edna (Paddock) Stebbins, 5 brothers, Dale, Lawrence, Bernard, Leland, Dwayne; sister, Arloine Hornby and wife of his twilight years, Berta (Van Loon) Stebbins.

He is survived by: sons Larry Stebbins of Buffalo, NY, Frank Stebbins of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and Michael Stebbins of Milwaukee, WI; daughters Tina Stebbins-St. Louis of Kenosha, WI and Beth (Stebbins) Schill of Henderson, NV ; sister, Donna Johnson of Wellsville, NY as well as seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Arnold had several hobbies over his lifetime. In his younger years he played high school basketball, baseball, coronet in the band and found time to be on the yearbook staff. While raising his family he bred champion show rabbits and collected stamps. When he retired he found interest in golfing, square dancing and RVing the 48 contiguous states. In his senior years he enjoyed following the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team, crosswords, card games and reading.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Habitat for Humanity.

Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements