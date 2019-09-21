Arthur Altergott

Arthur Altergott, 89, Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Kenosha, Wis., passed away after a long illness at his home on Sept. 8, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1930 to David and Mary (Aull) Altergott. Arthur married Patricia Laugesen on Jan. 7, 1956.

Arthur served 4 years in the Air Force as a weatherman. He worked at American Motors until his early retirement. He enjoyed feeding his birds in Las Vegas. He also enjoyed fixing things and creating different artworks for their yard.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his 5 children, Steven, Debra, Michael, Stephanie, and Lisa, and his 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Arthur donated his body to science and will be cremated after his contribution. Condolences may be sent to:

