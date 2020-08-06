Arthur S. Boyle

1936 - 2020

Arthur S. Boyle, 83 years old of Bristol, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday August 3, 2020 at his home. He was born December 6, 1936 in Boston, MA, the son of the late Michael and Florence (neé Scollo) Boyle. After his childhood in Boston, Arthur spent his young adult life living near various military bases throughout the country. Arthur proudly served in the US Navy for over 26 years, happily retiring in 1980 as a Master Chief. Shortly after enlisting in 1953, Arthur met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Raine. On November 18, 1961, Arthur and Barbara were married in Swanton, Vermont. Following his military retirement, Arthur worked as a Branch Manager for Great Lakes Credit Union (North Chicago, IL), in the Patient Preservation Department of James A. Lovell Health Care Center (North Chicago, IL), and taught Financial Management for New Recruits through San Diego College. He was Past Commander for the Brandes Memorial VFW Post 8375 (Silver Lake, WI), a member of Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post (Silver Lake, WI), and the Lake County Marine Corps League #801. Arthur lived and breathed the Navy, and his achievements are greatly remembered and honored by his family. In his free time, Arthur loved golfing and cheering on all of Boston's sports teams, a devout fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Arthur was devoted to his six grandchildren, attending every sporting event, dance recital, and school concert that they participated in. He can be remembered for his remarkable generosity and constant outpouring of love. His grandchildren meant the world to him.

Arthur is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years Barbara; three children: Kathleen (James) Ducey of Winthrop Harbor, IL, Mike (Mary) Boyle of Batavia, IL, and Holly Liddicoat of Johnsburg, IL; six grandchildren: Matthew, Patrick, Joshua, Hannah, Sarah, and Jack; a great-grandson Ezra; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by three siblings: Thomas, James, and Christine.

Funeral Services with Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church 18700 116th. St. Bristol, WI 53104, with memorial visitation beginning at 9:30AM. Interment will be held at 9:00AM, September 2, 2020 in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Service Organizations (USO), Aurora at Home Hospice, or American Cancer Society in Arthur's memory. Arrangements are entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Arthur at www.strangfh.com.