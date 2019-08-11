Artimecia J. ""Mecia"" White

Artimecia J. "Mecia" White, 57, of Kenosha formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home with her husband at her side. Mecia was born on May 22, 1962, in Anderson, Ind. to Frank Jr. and Betty (McElvoy) White. She graduated from St. Mary of the Woods College in Terre Haute, Ind. in 1983. Mecia worked for many years as the deputy director for the Greater North Pulaski Development Corp. in Chicago. She married Michael Hinkes at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Chicago on Sept. 21, 1996. The couple moved to Kenosha in 2013. Mecia enjoyed gardening, cooking and most of all, time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by, her parents.

Mecia is survived by, her husband, Michael Hinkes; a brother, William Hayden; three sisters, Lynn Walters, Brenda (Grahm Walker) Goodbread-Walker and Dru (James) Allison as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Mecia will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church (2224 – 45th Street). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

