Asenath Joy ""CC"" Thurau 1942 -2020 Asenath Joy "CC" Thurau, age 78, of Kenosha, passed away with her husband Bill at her side on May 13, 2020. She was born to the late Viola and Marvin Swanningson on February 26th, 1942. She was preceded in death by her mother Viola, her father Marvin and her sister Judy Niles. CC attended McKinley Elementary and Junior High Schools, and graduated with the Mary D. Bradford High School Class of 1960. While in 6th grade, CC signed up for a Weekly Reader pen pal, which blossomed into an astonishing 65 year correspondence. While working in the Finance center at Great Lakes Naval Academy after graduation, CC met a handsome young recruit who would become the love of her life and husband of 55 years, Bill. Together they spent the early years of their marriage in Long Island, NY and Berlin, MA, eventually returning to Kenosha in 1971. Bill and CC's love and dedication to each other was an inspiration to everyone who met them. In addition to raising two caring sons, CC owned and managed "Business Typesetters" for 25 successful years. She was a devoted daughter, caring for her mother and mother-in-law in their final years. The joy of CC's life was being able to travel with Bill. For many years, they traveled Monday-Friday, often being recognized and welcomed by the flight crews that got to know them. Together they visited all 48 contiguous states and Japan. Her favorite state was New Mexico. While Bill would work, CC would use her gift of warmth and humor to chat with people she met all across the country. Her charm and kindness turned strangers into friends everywhere she went. CC was a lifelong member of Wesley Methodist Church. She was also a member of Allons League Junior Women's Club. She would have been the President of the "wives that support their husbands at model train shows and boy scout events" if those clubs existed. CC is survived by her husband Bill, her son Gregory (Mary Jane) and granddaughters Julia and Hannah of Libertyville, IL; son Bradley (Jen) of Herndon, VA and grandchildren Andres and Bryana and their mother Alexandra Brown (Equador); niece Laura (Brian) Fowle of Streamwood, IL, great niece and nephew Stephanie and Josh. The family will hold a private burial. A memorial service will be announced in the future for all friends and family to attend. Memorial contributions in CC's name can be made to Wesley Methodist Church. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53142 262-652-8298 Visit Asenath's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net
Published in Kenosha News on May 17, 2020.