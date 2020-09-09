Ashish Malik

1966-2020

Ashish Malik, 53, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Jhansi, India on December 30, 1966, he was the son of the late Jagdish Lal Malik and Usha Rani Malik.

On May 25, 1995, he married Charu Malhotra in Pune, India and they spent 25 wonderful years of togetherness.

Ashish was a very kind human being, full of laughter, and always smiling. He was an extremely loyal, devoted person and brought forth his values to the multiple roles he played with ease such as being a sincere son, a loving husband, a committed parent and sibling, and a loyal friend.

He treated everyone with the utmost respect and was truly well regarded and loved by everyone around him. He had the ability to be calm and bring his sense of humor to the most adverse of situations.

He was working as an IT Manager in Snap-on Tools and had a tremendous commitment and passion towards his work.

He is survived by his mother Usha Rani Malik, wife Charu Malhotra Malik, sons Anish Malik and Adarsh Malik, and sisters Jyoti Malik Ahuja and Neeta Malik Bhatia.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ashish's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com