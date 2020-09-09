1/1
Ashish Malik
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ashish's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ashish Malik

1966-2020

Ashish Malik, 53, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on September 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Jhansi, India on December 30, 1966, he was the son of the late Jagdish Lal Malik and Usha Rani Malik.

On May 25, 1995, he married Charu Malhotra in Pune, India and they spent 25 wonderful years of togetherness.

Ashish was a very kind human being, full of laughter, and always smiling. He was an extremely loyal, devoted person and brought forth his values to the multiple roles he played with ease such as being a sincere son, a loving husband, a committed parent and sibling, and a loyal friend.

He treated everyone with the utmost respect and was truly well regarded and loved by everyone around him. He had the ability to be calm and bring his sense of humor to the most adverse of situations.

He was working as an IT Manager in Snap-on Tools and had a tremendous commitment and passion towards his work.

He is survived by his mother Usha Rani Malik, wife Charu Malhotra Malik, sons Anish Malik and Adarsh Malik, and sisters Jyoti Malik Ahuja and Neeta Malik Bhatia.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will commence at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ashish's

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Proko Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved