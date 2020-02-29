Ashvinkumar Virchand Shah

November 11, 1944 – February 26, 2020

SOMERS – Ashvinkumar "Ashvin" Virchand Shah, age 75, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Ashvin was born in Kenya on November 11, 1944 to the late Virchand Bhojraj Shah and Kasturben Virchand Shah. In Kenya, on August 17, 1969, Ashvin was united in marriage with the love of his life, Usha Ashvin Shah. Shortly after, they came to the United States. With a tireless work ethic & accomplishing the American dream, Ashvin & Usha owned & operated several convenience stores in our community over the years and was the current owner of Village Food & Liquor (Hwy 11 & 90th Street) in Sturtevant.

Surviving is his beloved son, Priyesh Shah; adored grandchildren, Anya, Aashil & Premchand; brothers & sisters, Vinod (Murdula) Shah, Narendra (Prafuli) Shah, Jayendra (Prita) Shah, Shushila (Shobhag) Shah & Vanita (Chandrakant) Shah; mother-in-law, Santa Shah; brother-in-law, Arunkumar (Saroj) Shah; sisters-in-law, Ramila (Ramesh) Shah & Chand Shah; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In addition to his parents, Ashvin was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Usha, on July 18, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 4:00 – 5:00 pm. In memory of Ashvin's beloved wife's valiant fight with cancer, memorials to the have been suggested.

