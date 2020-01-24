Audencia Barrera

1928-2020

Audencia Barrera, 91 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born February 12, 1928, in Cotulla, TX the daughter of the late Norberto and Graviela (Gomez) Ynclan. On October 3, 1987, she married Manuel Barrera in Kenosha and he preceded her in death in 1998.

Survivors include her children, Santos (Alice) Gonzales, Yolanda Gonzales, Criscela (Jose "Sammy") Villalobos, Elsa (Martin) Negrete, Louis Gonzales, and a granddaughter she raised, Dasia Gooch; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; and two siblings, Roy Ynclan, and Chita Garza.

In addition to her parents and husband, Audencia was preceded in death by a daughter, Viola Gonzales; brother, Steve (Shirley) Ynclan; and in-laws, Lucy Ynclan and Ramon Garza.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home with funeral services commencing at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

