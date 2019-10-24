Audrey A. Flood

Born June 15, 1928 and raised on Chicago's North Side, and formerly of Trevor (Rock Lake), Wis.; most currently of Kenosha, Wis. Audrey (Dillon) Flood (nee Eckels), age 91, passed away after a long illness.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Spence) Petros, Ginny Singer, Garry Dillon, Ken (Corinne) Dillon, and Brian (Marie) Dillon; nine grandchildren and nine great-children. Preceded in death by her father Hubert Eckels and mother Annette Eckels, Chicago, Ill.; brother Richard Eckels, Mich.; brother Robert Eckels, Wis. and brother Norman Eckels, Nev.

Audrey was one of the first employees of Gander Mountain Inc., Wilmot, Wis. in the early 1960's and eventually became Administrative Assistant to the President and CEO. She then retired in the early 1990's after serving 15 years as Administrative Secretary to the Superintendent of Schools Milburn, Ill. Audrey was active in church, serving in various ways, including singing solos and in the choir.

A memorial service will be held Saturday November 9 at 1 p.m. at Kenosha Bible Church 5405 67th St., Kenosha, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

Visit and Sign Audrey's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com