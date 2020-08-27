Audrey Dorothy Keeley

1931 - 2020

Audrey Dorothy Keeley (nee, Anderson), age 89, of Omro, WI, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Audrey was born on April 8, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Inar and Lydia (Krause) Anderson. On April 8, 1994 she married Sherman Keeley in Las Vegas, NV. Sherman passed away on June 22, 2019. Audrey worked as a housekeeper and was a member of the Dartball League in Kenosha, WI. She also liked to crochet, needle point and enjoyed bowling in her earlier years.

Audrey is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Sue) Anderson of Ripon, WI; three daughters, Jean (Mike Moore) Solomon of Omro, WI, Janice Keller of Ripon, WI and Kim (Bruce) Boggemus of Racine, WI; six grandchildren: Brandi (Travis) Kovalaske of Ripon, WI, Audra (Jamie) Voss of Oshkosh, WI, Kerri (Nicholas) Bredemann of Portage, WI, Jamie Rogers of Oshkosh, WI, Josh Rogers of Zion, IL and Kayla Boggemus of Sturtevant, WI; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; a brother, Carl Anderson of GA; and a step-daughter, Kelly (Thomas) Stefani of Kenosha, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Inar and Lydia Anderson; her husband Sherman Keeley; two sisters; and a brother.

A Celebration of Life for Audrey will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be directed to the Green Lake Area Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 86, Green Lake, WI, 54941.

Audrey's family would like to extend a special thank you to Anna and Barbara of Generations Hospice, and Webster Manor, especially Angie, for their wonderful care of Audrey.