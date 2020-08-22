Audrey Leivick

1936 - 2020

Audrey Leivick, 84 of Kenosha, WI, formerly of Gurnee, IL, passed away Aug. 15, 2020. Audrey was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Kenosha, WI.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Glenn) Slater, and sons John Leivick, Bob (Annie) Leivick and grandchildren, Keith Wagner, Adam (Aprille) Slater, Dara Slater, Jana Wagner, Matthew and Anthony Leivick. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry and husband John.

She loved spending time within her great-grandchildren, Brenton Foster and Sloane Slater. Cremation was performed by Proko Funeral Home and arrangements were private.