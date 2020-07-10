1/1
August Eugene (Gus) Hammye
August (Gus) Eugene Hammye

1939 - 2020

Gus Hammye passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in Lakeland, Fl.

He was born June 9, 1939 in Toledo, OH and moved to Lakeland from Kenosha 15 years ago. He worked at J I Case Co and MacWhyte Co as a Pipe fitter for over 26 years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a member of the Free Masons for over 40 years. He was a member of Prayer House Assembly of God in Kenosha and an active member of Victory Church in Lakeland. 

Gus is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth. Children Lawrence (Sue) Hammye of Kenosha, Paulla (Jerry) Wheeler Of Harrington, DE, Timothy (Carrie) Hammye of Burlington, KS, Sarah (Ron) Gauthier of Ishpeming, MI, 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. 

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday July 23rd at 2:00pm. Sunset Ridge Memorial Park



Published in Kenosha News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Victory Church
Memories & Condolences

June 27, 2020
Comfort Planter
gerald vary
June 26, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
a loved one
June 26, 2020
I will truly miss Gus. He was such a kind soul. He had the warmest presence about him and such a welcome smile. The light of Christ was truly bright in him. I will always be grateful for those times when we had the pleasure to visit with he and Ruth. I am so glad to be able to call him Family no matter how extended! Thinking of Ruth and all the family at this time. Peace and comfort.
Chris (Anderson) Kemen
Family
June 26, 2020
Uncle Gus will be missed, he is with his Brothers and Sister which he always loved being around Family. God Bless to Ruth and the rest of the Family at the time of Loss and remember all of the good Memories we had. We will always Love You and Miss You. Love Vaughn & Dena
Vaughn & Dena M. Hammye
Family
June 26, 2020
m so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family. ❤
Marcy Bartel
Friend
June 26, 2020
Mrs. Hammey, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Barbara Schneider
Friend
