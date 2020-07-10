August (Gus) Eugene Hammye

1939 - 2020

Gus Hammye passed away on Tuesday June 23, 2020 in Lakeland, Fl.

He was born June 9, 1939 in Toledo, OH and moved to Lakeland from Kenosha 15 years ago. He worked at J I Case Co and MacWhyte Co as a Pipe fitter for over 26 years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a member of the Free Masons for over 40 years. He was a member of Prayer House Assembly of God in Kenosha and an active member of Victory Church in Lakeland.

Gus is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth. Children Lawrence (Sue) Hammye of Kenosha, Paulla (Jerry) Wheeler Of Harrington, DE, Timothy (Carrie) Hammye of Burlington, KS, Sarah (Ron) Gauthier of Ishpeming, MI, 10 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday July 23rd at 2:00pm. Sunset Ridge Memorial Park