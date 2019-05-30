Ava Jane Sauceda

2009 - 2019

Ava Jane Sauceda, 10, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Born in West Allis, Wis., on Feb. 5, 2009, she was the daughter of Freddie and Bridgette (Remus) Sauceda.

Ava was currently in fourth grade at Curtis Strange Elementary School where she was very active in the Kindness Crew, the school choir, and reading challenges. She was a very smart girl who loved Hello Kitty, American Girl dolls, her Barbies, Legos, JoJo Bows, and arts and crafts. She loved school and was an avid reader and was even working on writing her own novel.

Survivors include her parents, Freddie and Bridgette Sauceda of Kenosha; paternal grandparents, Serapio "Fred" and Anna Sauceda of Kenosha; maternal grandfather, James Remus of South Milwaukee; paternal great-grandmother, Trina Muniz; paternal aunts and uncles, Carol (Steve) Nichols, and David (Ruth Ann) Sauceda; maternal aunts and uncles, Jon (Jenni) Remus, Michael Remus, Matthew (Kelly) Remus, Susan Remus, and Mary (Steven) Goodman; and cousins, Stephen, Jared and Stella Nichols, David A., Isabella, Tehya and Joshua Sauceda, Courtney Remus, and Jackie and Steven Goodman. She is further survived by numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Jane Remus; paternal great-grandparents, Jesus and Justa Sauceda; maternal great-grandparents, Walter and Dorothy Remus; and maternal great-uncle, Jack Remus.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, at Proko Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Ava's Online Memorial Book at: