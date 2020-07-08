Avanell Moore Salisbury

September 19, 1931 - July 5, 2020

Avanell Moore Salisbury passed away on July 5, 2020 in Kenosha, WI at the age of 88.

She was born on September 19, 1931 in Coraopolis, PA to Arthur and Florence Moore. On April 11, 1953 she married the late John Salisbury and they had two sons. She was devoted to her grandchildren and she loved pets and F1 Racing.

Avanell is survived by her children John (Lynn) Salisbury of Gurnee, IL and Scott (Mary) Salisbury of Los Alamos, NM; grandchildren Jenni, Austin, and Allison Salisbury; sister-in-laws Marjorie Fickley of FL and Janice Moore of PA; brother-in-law David (Linda) Salisbury of TX.

She was proceeded in death by her husband John, parents Arthur and Florence Moore, brothers Bob, Skip, and Jim Moore.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m., concluding with a service at 11:00 a.m. at Marsh Funeral Home in Gurnee. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter in Riverwoods, IL at www.orphansofthestorm.org/donate.

In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Marsh Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times.

Thank you for your cooperation.