Avon Burton

1953 - 2019

Another Soldier has gone home Sunrise December 21st 1953 Sunset June 4th 2019.

Avon Joseph Burton born Dec.21,1953 in New York City N.Y. to the late Joseph and Marie Burton. Avon worked as a home builder for his family owned business. Avon served in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. In the early 1970's he was discharged with numerous of medals.

In the fall of 1985, Glory introduced Avon to her sister Mae, and they became best friends. Avon and Mae were married on Sept. In 1989,Wheras his friend Glory was a marriage witness for both of them..but most of all his special nephew Christopher Paker was his heart. He became Avon and Mae's special baby boy and he still is. They treated his as if he were there own child. He called Chris his Lil Boo boo until the end. He was a very private person, but he loved his family, friends, sports and R&B music.

He leaves to mourn, his wife of 29 years, Albert Mae Burton, 3 sister-in-laws, Dorothy Nelson, Glory Parker and Ruth Parker, all of Kenosha Wis., 3 brother-in-laws, McKinley Parker, Jerry Parker, both of Kenosha, Wis., and James (Sandra) Parker, of Memphis Tenn., and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00AM-12 Noon, with funeral services to follow at 12 Noon.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com