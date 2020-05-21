Barbara "Barb" A. Schaafsman Barbara "Barb" A. Schaafsman, 83, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's in Milwaukee. Private Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 23rd with online access through trinitykenosha.org with interment to follow Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church. Please see our website for a full obituary. Bruch Funeral Home 3503 Roosevelt Road Kenosha, WI 53142 262-652-8298 Visit Barbara's Online Memorial Book www.bruchfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on May 21, 2020.