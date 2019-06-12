Kenosha News

Barbara Costello (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Costello.
Service Information
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI
53143
(262)-652-1943
Wake
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Journey Church
10700 75th St
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Costello

1955-2019

Barbara Costello, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's.

Barbara was born on Aug. 16, 1955, in Waukegan, the daughter of the late Barbara Mayberry.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Barbara was employed at Abbot Labs for many years. Her hobbies included spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Matta of Fla.; sisters, Debbie Anderson of Miss., Deana (Brian) Balli of Salem; 5 grandchildren; and a great grandchild.

A wake will be held Friday June 14, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Journey Church 10700 75th St Kenosha WI.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-servcies.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.