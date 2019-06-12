Barbara Costello

1955-2019

Barbara Costello, 63, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's.

Barbara was born on Aug. 16, 1955, in Waukegan, the daughter of the late Barbara Mayberry.

She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Barbara was employed at Abbot Labs for many years. Her hobbies included spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Matta of Fla.; sisters, Debbie Anderson of Miss., Deana (Brian) Balli of Salem; 5 grandchildren; and a great grandchild.

A wake will be held Friday June 14, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Journey Church 10700 75th St Kenosha WI.

