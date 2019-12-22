Barbara Dusek

1941-2019

Barbara Dusek, 78, passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Barb was born on April 16, 1941, in Columbus, Georgia the daughter of the late Homer & Sara Scott.

Barb married Harold Dusek on October 12, 1957 in Georgia.

Her hobbies included walking, hiking, cooking, traveling, and playing cards. She regularly attended the Crossway Community Church in Bristol.

Survivors include her husband, Harold, children; Bill Dusek, Gary (Shirley) Dusek, Toni (Steve) Smith, Duane Dusek, Brothers; Gene, Nathan and Scotty, Sisters; Mary, Louise, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great children.

Barb is preceded in death by her parents, son, Ronald, and brothers; Bobby, George and Tony

A celebration of life will be held on a later date.

