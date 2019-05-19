Barbara Ann Goetzelman

1947 - 2019

Barbara Ann (neé Jecevicus-Buchta) Goetzelman; passed into God's keeping on May 6, 2019. She was born Nov. 19, 1947, in Waukegan, Ill., the daughter of the late Peter Albert and Barbara Ann (neé Buchta) Jecevicus. She lived in Colby, WI, Waukegan, IL, Kenosha, WI, and Lake Tomahawk, WI before settling in Antioch, IL. On August 26, 1967 she married William W. Goetzelman. Barbara worked for Northland Gardens, 3M Co., and Lasco Florist, before beginning as the Secretary of the Antioch United Methodist Church in June of 1975 and retiring in 2008. She enjoyed: baking bread, arrange flowers, cross stitch, crochet, reading, her yard and flowers, art, traveling, and most important her family. She was an accomplished amateur artist, volunteered at the Lake County Fair for years and became the Art Superintendent of the painting department. Barbara was a founding member of the Antioch Fine Arts Foundation, loved the outdoors, hiking, and volunteering.

She is survived by: her husband Bill; children: Sara and Stephen; a brother Peter (Susie) Jecevicus of Colby, WI; sisters: Janie (Terry) Smith of Verona, WI and Marlene (Jim) Parks of Minneapolis, MN, as well as, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held 12 Noon Saturday June 1, 2019, at the Antioch United Methodist Church 848 Main St. (Rte. 83) Antioch, IL 60002, with visitation beginning at 10AM. Interment will be held at a later date in Wilderness Rest Cemetery, Lake Tomahawk, WI. In lieu of flowers, Barbara would appreciate if you would share a bouquet or plant with someone whose spirit you know needs lifting. Memorial donations are requested for the United Methodist Church Scholarship Attn. Barbara Goetzelman Memorial or the Lakes Region Historical Society 965 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guestbook for Barbara at

