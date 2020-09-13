1/1
Barbara Grayson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Grayson

1931-2020

Barbara Grayson, 88, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Parkside Manor surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on September 24, 1931 in Delaware County, IN, the daughter of the late Clement & Tressie (Bants) Spence.  She was educated in the schools of Albany, IN.  Barbara married Albert Grayson on March 20, 1953 in Middletown, IN.  She was employed for many years at Anchor-Hocking Glass Co. Her hobbies included crocheting, reading, but most of all spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her children, Lorelei (James) Zielsdorf, David Grayson both of Kenosha; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.  Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, sons, Jeffrey and Richard, and daughter, Krista Colp,

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4-6:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 6:00PM.

Kenosha Funeral services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved