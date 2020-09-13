Barbara Grayson

1931-2020

Barbara Grayson, 88, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Parkside Manor surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on September 24, 1931 in Delaware County, IN, the daughter of the late Clement & Tressie (Bants) Spence. She was educated in the schools of Albany, IN. Barbara married Albert Grayson on March 20, 1953 in Middletown, IN. She was employed for many years at Anchor-Hocking Glass Co. Her hobbies included crocheting, reading, but most of all spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her children, Lorelei (James) Zielsdorf, David Grayson both of Kenosha; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, sons, Jeffrey and Richard, and daughter, Krista Colp,

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday September 14, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4-6:00PM, with memorial services to follow at 6:00PM.

