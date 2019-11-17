Barbara I. Gentry

Barbara I. Gentry, 82, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the family would be appreciated.

