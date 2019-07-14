Barbara J. Buskirk

1931 - 2019

Barbara J. Buskirk, age 88 of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Grande Prairie Health and Rehab Center surrounded by her family.

Born on March 9, 1931 in South Bend, IN, she was the daughter of the late Darold and Florence (Hanna) Krieger. She attended and graduated from Antioch High School.

On May 26, 1952 she married Edward L. Buskirk in Clarksdale, MS. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1999.

Barbara worked outside the home for many years before retiring.

For over 50 years, she was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was very active in the church as President of the Women's Missionary, White Cross and took pride in doing the tablecloths for many years. Barb also enjoyed attending bible study with her lady friends for many years.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting and most of all spending time with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her five children, Deborah Ditterline of TX, Janice (Joe) Lashlee of Pleasant Prairie, Steve (Norma) Buskirk of Kenosha, Jim (Gail) Buskirk of Pleasant Prairie and Shirley Colter of Kenosha; her grandchildren, Kimberly (John) Oldham, Melissa (Jason) Bullis, Amanda Buskirk, Erica Buskirk, Bianca Buskirk, Andrea Buskirk, Jennifer Parkinson, Dwight (Heidi) Bradley, Keith Colter, Kevin Colter, Joey Lashlee and Jeremy Lashlee.

She is further survived by 19 great grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Frances Buysse and Elizabeth Shimmin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Edward; she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Buskirk; a son at birth; a granddaughter, Brenda Morrison; a great grandson, Charlie VandenBurg; her great-great grandson, Hunter Hillman; four brothers; two sisters; and three infant siblings.

Funeral Services honoring Barbara's life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Barbara will be held on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrance to the family would be appreciated.

